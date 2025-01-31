By Gareth Davies
Truro City are delighted to announce that Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain’s loan from Kidderminster Harriers has been extended.
The 26-year-old defender will spend the rest of the 2024/25 Vanarama National League South season with the Tinners, after joining from the Harriers back in August.
Oxlade-Chamberlain made his City bow in the season opener against Dorking and has only missed one game since, the recent away defeat at Hemel Hempstead Town.
He has scored once in the victory at Maidstone United whilst claiming a number of assists from a venomous long throw.
“I came for football and I’m enjoying my football, so that is why I decided to stay,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told trurocity.co.uk.
“I just wanted to play football and that was the biggest factor in coming here. The gaffer called me the Wednesday before the season started and I said I wanted to play. Nothing has changed and it has felt like a real community, with the fans appreciating everything everyone does.
“Where we are at the moment, play-offs is a minimum and anything above that would be pretty good. But we are just trying to win every game we play in and see where that takes us.”
Meanwhile, Tinners boss John Askey, added: “Christian has been vital to us and it is really pleasing to have him until the end of the season and get (the deal) over the line.
‘It was a worry that someone else would come along and pinch him, but I think he has enjoyed his time at Truro so far, he has been playing week in week out, which is always nice as a player.
“He is playing well, so why change something when you are playing well? If he carries on doing as he has been doing, we would like to look at doing something beyond this season.”