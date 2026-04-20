WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Newquay 2 Shepton Mallet 0
NEWQUAY have finished sixth in their first season in the Western League after Saturday’s victory at Mount Wise lifted them above Buckland Athletic.
It means the Peppermints missed out on a promotion play-off place by only three points – but it has been a brilliant season for Shaun Middleton’s men.
After a goalless first half in front of a crowd of 576, Newquay broke the deadlock a minute into the restart when Jack Bray-Evans finished from close range for his 22nd league goal of the campaign.
And late season signing Matt Searle made sure of the points with a fine strike midway through the half.
Middleton said: “We were exceptional yesterday and played with real purpose and desire. The atmosphere was a real nice one and it was a great day for all that attended.
“The season’s been a tough one and we’ve finished the highest ever in the club’s history so obviously that’s an achievement.
“There is a bit of frustration attached to it as well because I feel we could have done a bit better in certain games but overall it was a pleasing season.
“I want to thank everyone involved and our great supporters. Hopefully we can build for next season and go again.”
It’s fair to say most of Newquay’s best performances have come away from Mount Wise – their stunning 7-1 win at Ivybridge on September 7 announced their arrival at this level after an inconsistent start.
They also scored five at Saltash, Helston and Old Abbotonians and four at St Blazey, as well as winning 11 at home.
NEWQUAY: Ethan Elwell; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Matt Searle (Ross Fallens, 70), Aaron Dilley (Lucas Potts, 30); Rhys Simmonds (Tom Shepherd, 70), Phil Lowry (Callam McOnie, 65), Jack Bray-Evans, Louis Price (Jacob Grange, 70).
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Jack Bray-Evans.
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