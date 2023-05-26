THE divisions in the new structure of Cornish football below Step Six have been revealed.
The East Cornwall Premier League and the Duchy League have been done away with, with everything now coming under the St Piran League umbrella.
The St Piran League East, ECPL, and Duchy Leagues Premier, Division One and Two are now effectively St Piran League Premier, and then Divisions One to Four.
St Piran League Premier East: Saltash Borough, St Dominick, Gunnlsiake, Polperro, Altarnun, Millbrook Reserves, St Mawgan, Torpoint Ath Reserves, Saltash Utd Reserves, Sticker Reserves, Callington Town Reserves, AFC St Austell Reserves, Launceston Reserves, North Petherwin.
St Piran Division One East: Foxhole Stars, Torpoint Athletic Thirds, St Newlyn East, St Minver, Liskeard Athletic Reserves, St Columb Major, Nanpean Rovers, St Blazey Reserves, Looe Town, Roche, St Stephen, Wadebridge Town Reserves, Newquay Academy, Kilkhampton, Southgate Seniors, Boscastle.
St Piran Division Two East: St Teath, St Dennis Reserves, St Breward, Lanivet Inn, St Merryn, Lifton, Mevagissey, Dobwalls Reserves, Bodmin Town Reserves, Saltash United Thirds, Polzeath, Gorran, Pensilva, Calstock.
St Piran Division Three East: St Dominick Reserves, Lostwithiel, St Minver Reserves, Gerrans * St Mawes Uited, Foxhole Stars Reserves, St Cleer, North Petherwin, St Mawgan Reserves, Gunnislake Reserves, Looe Town Reserves, Lanreath, Bude Town Reserves, Bodmin Dragons, Week St Mary.
St Piran Division Four East: Boscastle Reserves, Holywell and Cuthbert, Grampound, St Eval Spitfires, Delabole and Tintagel United, Lostwithiel Reserves, North Hill, Castle Loyale, Indian Queens.
There are also five divisions in St Piran League West.
County Cups: Cornwall Senior Cup – Steps 5&6; Cornwall Intermediate Cup – St Piran Premier, Division One E&W; Cornwall Junior Cup – St Piran Division 2 3 and 4 E & W.
St Piran League Cups: Trelawny Cup – Premier East & West; Evely Cup – Division 1&2 E&W; Duchy Cup – Division 3&4 E&W.