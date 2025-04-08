St Piran League Division One East round-up – Saturday, April 5
LEADERS Nanpean Rovers missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table as they were beaten 1-0 by visiting Pensilva.
The Clay Country outfit had reached the George Evely Cup final in midweek after a penalty shoot-out success over Dropship, and that seemed to take it out of them as the Pens headed back to East Cornwall with all three points courtesy of Henry Timms’ 44th minute winner.
They remain two points ahead of second-placed St Newlyn East who also have five games remaining.
Looe Town are now favourites for the title after the Sharks enjoyed a 9-0 drubbing of struggling Liskeard Athletic Reserves on Tuesday, April 1.
The Sharks made the short trip up to Lux Park and led 3-0 at the break thanks to Barny Stephenson (14) and Jimi Taylor’s double which came late in the half.
They continued to enjoy themselves after half-time as Stephenson helped himself to another three, while Harrison Harvey-Searle and Philippos Kombostiotis and Archie Sweeney also found the net.
Looe sit three points off the top with two games in-hand.
Torpoint and Boscastle remain separated by a point with each having six games to play as they both recorded home wins.
The Point didn’t even have to take to the field as St Minver conceded, but Boscastle thrashed neighbours St Teath 6-0 at Forrabury Park.
Castle were 2-0 up at half-time via Josh Insley (28) and Jake Dickinson (38) before James Bosley killed off the contest on 62 minutes.
The floodgates then opened as Sam Haddy (70 and 82) scored either side of Dickinson’s second (79).
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, Kilkhampton remain sixth after easing past St Breward 6-2 at Lamb Park, that result coming after St Breward won 3-1 at neighbours Wadebridge Town Reserves in midweek.
Dan Couch, Dan Edwards and Camelford’s Adam Sleep were on target with Wadebridge’s Kaspar Putna netting before the break.
Lifton moved a point clear of second bottom Liskeard after earning a 2-2 draw at Newquay Reserves on Saturday.
Ralph Finnimore and Ben Sims were on target for the visitors who conceded twice in a five-minute spell before the hour to Jamie Cass (53) and Jay Davie (58).
Four days previously, Newquay had eased past St Teath 3-0 on home soil.
Daniel Carne gave them the lead on 25 minutes before Jay Davie’s double (65 and 77) ensured a comfortable night’s work.