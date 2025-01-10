PLYMOUTH Argyle caretaker boss Kevin Nancekivell is embracing the magic and romance of the FA Cup as he prepares to lead his side into tomorrow’s thrilling contest with Premier League outfit Brentford.
The FA Cup, renowned for its tradition of uniting footballing giants and underdogs, offers a unique opportunity for teams to carve out unforgettable moments in their history.
And for Nancekivell, who will again lead the side alongside club captain Joe Edwards, the challenge represents both a test and a celebration of the competition’s enduring charm - a stage where dreams can take flight and heroes can emerge.
“The FA Cup is special to everybody,” he said. “One of the club’s biggest days was in 1984 with the semi-final against Watford. We want more days like that. We have had some good days at Arsenal, against Liverpool, Chelsea wasn’t so long ago as well, so we have got a little bit of history with it.
“We know Brentford are a good team, but we are looking forward to it, we’re relishing it. We are playing a Premier League team, so it’s a little breather from the pressures of the league and, hopefully, we can go up there and put on a good show and give our supporters something to cheer about.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us, we know that, but we’ve also got a little bit of momentum going at the minute. We have been pleased with our last two performances [against Bristol City and Stoke City], so hopefully we can build on that.
“It’s another away game and if we can put in a gritty performance like we did at Stoke, then that’s all I can ask of the lads. We will go there with the intent to win and to get through to the next round, but obviously within that game plan we will have to be pretty disciplined and very respectful of a good Brentford team.”
Among those who could well feature for the Pilgrims tomorrow are record signing Michael Baidoo and loan signing Tymoteusz Puchacz, both of whom have been added to the Argyle squad in the past week.
“Michael’s going to be an exciting player for us,” said Nancekivell of the Ghanaian international. “He’s a forward-thinking player and technically he’s very good. It will be nice to get him up to speed with the rigours of English football, but I have liked what I have seen of him so far.”
One man who will miss out, however, is striker Ryan Hardie, who is again sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained in the draw with Bristol City.
The Scotsman is expected to be out for another fortnight, but fellow forward Mustapha Bundu has trained this week and comes into contention for selection tomorrow.