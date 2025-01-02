PLYMOUTH Argyle caretaker boss Kevin Nancekivell said he would happily take a point after watching his side twice come from behind to draw with Bristol City 2-2 at Home Park.
Just 24 hours after the Pilgrims confirmed head coach Wayne Rooney had left the club by ‘mutual consent’ - it took a late equaliser from defender Julio Pleguezuelo to ensure some smiles at least returned to the faces of the Green Army.
Bristol City had earlier taken a first half lead through Anis Mehmeti only for Rami Al Jajj to level things up soon after the break. The visitors re-established their lead just before the hour mark when Jason Knight cooly finished past Conor Hazard, before Pleguezuelo - with his first goal for the club - salvaged the draw.
“I’m pleased with a point, I thought we deserved it,” said Nancekivell. “We started the game really well, I was delighted with the way we played in the first half.
“Second half, Bristol City probably had the better of it for two-thirds of it and we found a way to get a point, which I thought the lads deserved. I was really proud of them. They have done everything we asked and a little bit more. We will take a point and move on.
Despite the draw, Argyle remain bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points adrift of the drop zone. Next up for them is a trip to Stoke City this Saturday, after which they travel to Premier League outfit, Brentford, in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 11.