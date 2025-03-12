TIME is fast running out for Miron Muslić and Plymouth Argyle in their desperate fight to stay in the Sky Bet Championship.
With games quickly slipping away, tonight’s trip to Portsmouth represents another must-win clash for the Pilgrims, who are battling to avoid the drop to League One.
Muslić, who arrived in January to steady the ship following the departure of Wayne Rooney, has struggled to turn performances into points and with ten matches remaining, his side can ill afford another setback at what will be a vociferous Fratton Park.
A 3-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday has left Argyle rooted to the foot of the table, seven points adrift of safety, but the head coach remains positive in his overall outlook, insisting he and his team can produce the ultimate turnaround.
Portsmouth, though, will be no easy task. After a slow start to the season, John Mousinho’s side have won four of their last five fixtures, including a 1-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, ending a 17-game unbeaten run for Daniel Farke’s side.
“I think it was an outstanding performance,” said Muslić. “Portsmouth are flying over the last couple of weeks. I know it’s one of the most hostile atmospheres and stadiums in England. I watched them not only against Leeds, when I think they deserved to win, but the form of recent weeks is clear for them, but that’s a game for us I think we can surprise, we want to surprise.
“It will be a hostile atmosphere, so we have to deal with that. We have tried everything possible to prepare the lads for this game.”
In a tussle which over the years has been dubbed the ‘Battle of the Ports’ - Muslić says he’s been given a clear idea of the rivalry between the two clubs, adding: “Those kinds of games we like to play and we should like to play. Tell me one player who has no love for entering a full stadium, having this kind of atmosphere. This can give us a boost also.”
With goals hard to find for Argyle in recent fixtures, Muslić says he is buoyed by the return of striker Ryan Hardie to his match-day plans. The Scotsman came off the bench during the Sheffield Wednesday defeat, having missed the last five games, but he is expected to start this evening.
“Losing a guy who was on fire, who has just scored five goals, knowing there is not really another type of profile with this goal threat, that’s a massive impact on them. There is no doubt,” said Muslić.
“With Hardie back we are just a little bit more competitive. If you see the offensive output we are very much struggling throughout the season with almost every single player and then it’s hard, of course, to create goal scoring opportunities, and in the end to score goals.”