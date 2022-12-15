Plymouth Argyle defender Mickel Miller has been ruled out for around six weeks with a hamstring injury.
It comes hard on the heels of the news that defender Brendan Galloway is facing 10 to 12 weeks out with a torn hamstring.
The 27-year-old Miller had only returned to action in mid-November after missing the first four months of the campaign because of a pre-season thigh injury.
The summer signing from Rotherham United was making his first Argyle league start, in the 0-0 draw at Cambridge United on Saturday, when he was injured.
"It's something we're disappointed about because he was coming back again and looking ft and sharp," said Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.
"He was aware of his hamstring tightening up as he was sprinting towards the end of the first half," Schumacher added.
"We don't want those types of injuries, but sometimes they're unavoidable.
"He went for a scan on Monday and the diagnosis was he could be between four and six weeks out, which is a bit of a blow because he was just getting himself back in contention.
"You do the best you can in your rehab programme to try and prepare your body to play to the levels it can do, and then you just need a little bit of luck that something doesn't ping on you when you don't want it to.
"It's frustrating, but it's part and parcel of football and you've just got to try and get over it and get back as fit as possible as soon as you can."