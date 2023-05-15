MILLBROOK will remain in the Western League Premier Division, despite doubts emerging in the past few weeks over their continuation at that level due to the cost of travelling and crowd numbers.
They are joined in the division by Mangotsfield United, who have moved from the Hellenic League, St Blazey and Brixham promoted from the South West Peninsula League, and Nailsea & Tickenham and Old Abbotonians promoted from Western League Division One.
Mousehole have been promoted out of the division, Ashton and Backwell have withdrawn from the league, and Keynsham Town and Cadbury Heath have been relegated.
In the South West Peninsula League, Elmore and Plymouth Marjon have been relegated from Premier West and St Blazey promoted out of that division, and they will be replaced by Holsworthy, who have made a lateral move from Premier East and are the only Devon club in he 17-team league, and Truro City Reserves.
There has been no relegation from Premier East, but but the teams there have been joined by Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, and Bishop's Lydeard, who have made the lateral move from Western League Division One.
The full details of all the leagues can be found at https://www.thefa.com/news/2023/may/15/national-league-system-club-allocations-steps-1-6-2023-24-season-20231505