SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Bodmin Town 2 Holsworthy 1
HOLSWORTHY were made to pay for missed early chances as Callum McGhee’s brace of penalties gave Bodmin Town a 2-1 victory at Priory Park.
The Magpies were able to welcome back Gavin Carter from suspension, and dominated the first half.
On 11 minutes after a mix up at the back, Blake Shapland was through on goal, but goalkeeper Ollie Sidey was out quickly to save.
Within 60 seconds Sam Hill headed over from Jake Cartwright’s cross and on 16 minutes Sidey again denied Shapland after he was sent clear.
Sidey then stopped Sam Jago before defender Ollie Moores somehow hit the bar from eight yards from Jay Thomas’ corner before the half-hour.
The second half started in a similar fashion as half-time sub Dean Hutchings, who was on debut having joined from Torridgeside, sent a shot narrowly wide of the far post from the left.
On 48 minutes Carter shot over from 18 yards after a lay off from Cartwright, before Bodmin were awarded a controversial penalty.
Winger Sam Cox’s cross from the left hit Peschke’s arm, but after a long delay and consultation with the linesman, it was given and McGhee’s effort went in.
Holsworthy equalised on 56 minutes when Carter’s corner was helped into his own net by Sidey, and the hosts were reduced to ten men 15 minutes from time when skipper James Baker went through the back of Hutchings.
But just as injury-time started, Cox went down under a challenge from the otherwise superb Callum Martyn, and McGhee kept his cool once more.
HOLSWORTHY: Ryan Chadwick; Callum Martyn, Jedd Peschke (capt), Ollie Moores, Kieran Jollow; Jake Cartwright, Sam Hill, Jay Thomas; Gavin Carter, Sam Jago, Blake Shapland. Subs: Dean Hutchings, Jonny Lang, Aidan Davis, Jacob Nosworthy.
Holsworthy man of the match: Callum Martyn.