DOBWALLS rounded off an incredibly difficult season in South West Peninsula League Premier West with a 3-1 defeat at Falmouth Town Reserves on Saturday.
The Dingos headed to Bickland Park knowing they needed to win with Launceston a point clear, but with a far better goal-difference, but were made to pay for making too many mistakes.
They did level in the second half through Ryan Winfield in the second half from a corner, but boss Kevin McCann admitted they weren’t good enough afterwards as Evan Tresidder grabbed a late brace.
He said: “All season we've had problems with giving the ball away and Saturday was no different.
“Against a very strong wind it was a pretty even first half with us limiting them to over-hit crosses and long-range shots while posing a threat on the counter attack, but on 28 minutes we gave the ball away then didn't deal with their winger Sam Buckley who played it inside while we watched him line up the shot and basically just let him score.
“As with most games this season I told them at half-time we need to be better in possession while being aggressive out of it, and we came out second half much better and got the equaliser through Ryan Winfield from a corner.
“We were the better side for 15 minutes then, using the wind and playing much better, but once again switched off to let them in and regain the lead.
“Then we just didn't get back in the game and they got a third which was another mistake from our own free-kick.”
McCann concluded: “Missing players, fitness and confidence have been massive problems for us that have totally affected our season. But now I have the chance to reset, get the squad right and have a proper go from the start of next season.”
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