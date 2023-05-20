MANCHESTER United Legends have named their squad for the match against Saltash United Legends at the Waterways Stadium on Saturday, July 1, with a 5pm kick-off.
Treble winners Wes Brown and David May will provide a very strong central defensive pairing, bolstered by talent in midfield with Lee Hendrie and Chris Eagles. Striker Danny Webber will once again provide the attacking threat.
Manchester United: Nick Culken (gk), Chris Casper, Ben Thornley, Wes Brown, Danny Simpson, Lee Martin, Keith Gillespie, Luke Chadwick, Chris Eagles, Danny Webber, Derek Brazil, David May, Clayton Blackmore. Guest Players: Lee Hendrie, Micky Gray, Matty Jansen.
The Saltash line-up is still to be named but will be led out and managed by Ashes Legend Danny Lewis.
Tickets for the game can be bought at the following link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/saltash-united-xi-v-manchester-united-xi-tickets-624471128957