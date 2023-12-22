SALTASH United manager Macca Brown and several of his players will return to Millbrook for the first time since their summer departure tonight, when the two sides meet at Jenkins Park, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
It has been a tough season for both clubs so far after their close-season turmoil, with both of them occupying the bottom two places in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.
Saltash have two wins from their 16 games and have mustered eight points so far, while Millbrook are yet to pick up a point from their first 14 matches.
It should be a great way to kick off the local festive football programme.