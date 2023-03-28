LISKEARD Athletic's Walter C Parson League Cup semi-final tonight has been postponed.
They were due to face Newton Abbot Spurs at Ivybridge, but the pitch at Erme Valley is waterlogged after today's rain.
It will now be played on Wednesday, April 12, again at Ivybridge.
It is probably welcome news for the Blues, who were facing having to play again only three days after a gruelling SWPL Premier West top-of-the-table clash with St Blazey on a heavy Lux Park pitch on Saturday.
Tomorrow night's other semi-final between Axminster Town and Okehampton Argyle at Bovey Tracey has also been postponed.
That will take place now on Wednesday, April 19, and is being offered to Newton Abbot Spurs to host.