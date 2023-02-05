Liskeard Athletic are through to the semi-finals of the Cornwall FA Women's Cup after a 19-0 victory at Penryn Ladies this afternoon.
It was 6-0 at the interval and the Lady Blues piled on the agony after the break against a Penryn side who worked their socks off and never gave up.
Plymouth Argyle Women won 2-1 away to London Bees at The Hive Stadium in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division.
They snatched victory with an injury-time goal from Amber Pollock.
They had taken the lead in the 31st minute with a fantastic strike from the edge of the penalty area by Georgia Wilson, but the Bees equalised in the 71st minute.