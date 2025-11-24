By Kevin Marriott
WALTER C PARSON LEAGUE CUP - THIRD ROUND
Wendron United 2 Liskeard Athletic 3
LISKEARD are the first team through to the league cup quarter-finals after a hard-earned comeback victory at a muddy Underlane on Saturday.
The Blues, having conceded only two goals in their last eight league games, found themselves 2-0 down after only 10 minutes and then lost defender Jordan Powell to injury six minutes later.
Step forward Max Gilbert, who took it upon himself to drag his team back into the tie, starting with a stunning left foot strike to reduce the arrears in the 22nd minute.
And it was 2-2 four minutes before half-time when a trademark Gilbert free kick, this time with his right foot, sailed into the net from 25 yards.
On an increasingly difficult surface the sides fought out an end to end battle in the second half but with the prospect of penalties looming large, Liskeard completed their comeback 15 minutes from time with a close range finish from striker Bailey Mabin.
Liskeard have no fixture this Saturday, November 29; the SWPL premier west leaders return to action on the following Saturday, December 6, at home to third-placed Penzance.
Wendron United: Zach Telling, Ollie Tomlinson, Rio Pledger, Max Roberts, Russell May, Liam Andrew, Ryan Reeve, Dan Greet, Callum Bertrand, Billy Stone, Curtis Smith.
Subs: Bryan Scoffin, Harry Hopkins, Sam Jewell, Michael O’Neil, Dom Scoffin.
Goals: Max Roberts (7), Ryan Reeve (10).
Liskeard Athletic: Luke Gwillam, Ben Collins (Scott Sanders 88), Jordan Powell (Matt Outtram 16), Sean Thomson (Bailey Mabin), Josh McCabe, Matt Andrew, Max Gilbert, Harvey Mullis, George Newton, Dan Jennings (Harry Jeffery), Ryan Richards.
Goals: Max Gilbert 2 (22, 41), Bailey Mabin (75).
Man of the Match: Max Gilbert.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.