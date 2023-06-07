FORMER Camelford winger Ryan Downing has agreed to join Liskeard Athletic for the 2023-24 campaign.
Downing left the Camels to join Wadebridge Town midway through last season.
But he has now decided to switch to the Blues, with his arrival helping to offset the loss of James Lorenz and James Rowe to Torpoint Athletic.
A club statement said: "A talented youngster with an educated background in football, Ryan is a great addition to the squad who can play in a variety of forward positions and we are excited that Ryan has committed to sign for the Blues for the 2023-24 season."