ST AUSTELL booked a home Walter C Parson League Cup quarter-final against Camelford by beating Liskeard Athletic 2-1 after a feisty affair between the Peninsula League West’s top two sides at Lux Park last night.
The Lillywhites were reduced to nine men in time added on at the end of the tie when full-back Jake Shaw was sent off for a second yellow card, with striker Liam Eddy still off the pitch having been sin-binned seven minutes from the end of normal time.
But they saw out eight minutes of added time to inflict a rare home defeat on Liskeard.
Mikey Smith had headed the Blues into a 31st-minute lead from Ben Collins’ left wing cross, but they were ahead for only seven minutes as Eddy equalised with a superb finish at the end of a sweeping move.
Smith thought he had restored Liskeard’s lead just before half-time with a low drive from 15 yards, but St Austell keeper Harry Ashton’s outstretched left leg diverted the ball past the post for a corner.
St Austell stepped up the pressure in the second half and they swept ahead in the 74th minute when a disputed corner was only half cleared and the ball fell to Jake Miller, who hammered his shot into the net.
The visitors then had two efforts cleared off the line as they looked to seal victory before Eddy’s sin bin after 84 minutes swung the balance Liskeard’s way.
And when Shaw saw red for a second yellow card a minute into time added on, St Austell faced a tough rearguard battle but they held on for a famous victory.