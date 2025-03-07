LAUNCESTON will look to continue the momentum gained by their victory over second bottom Millbrook when they welcome in-form Camelford to Pennygillam tomorrow (3pm).
The Clarets moved to within a point of the Brook thanks to second half goals from Mike Steele and Andy Watkins in a 2-0 success, and with five of their final seven games at home, will back themselves to climb away from the bottom two in the coming weeks.
But Camelford arrive having picked up seven points from their last nine, including back-to-back 3-0 successes over Bodmin Town and St Day and are now eight points above Launceston.
Millbrook have just five games remaining compared to Launceston’s seven and have a crucial clash at free-falling St Day.
The Yellows enjoyed a superb first half to the campaign following promotion but are down to 13th and have just four games to play starting with tomorrow.
They sit six points above the Clarets and five above Millbrook.
Bodmin are third bottom as they prepare to return to action with a trip to leaders Newquay.
Town haven’t played since losing at Camelford and the Amber and Blacks go to Mount Wise to face a Peppermints side that will be smarting from their SWPL League Cup quarter-final defeat to Honiton Town.
Newquay have scored 64 goals in 23 outings this term and have a three-point lead over Liskeard Athletic who they visit next weekend.
Liskeard are starting to put together a fine run but the Blues face a tricky test when they host in-form Holsworthy at Lux Park.
The Devonians saw off third-placed Dobwalls 3-0 last Saturday to make it 10 points from a possible 12, and are up to eighth, three points behind Wadebridge Town.
Both Newquay and Liskeard can ill-afford any slip-ups with just one promotion slot available.
Penzance, who have five games remaining compared to Dobwalls’ nine, will look to climb to third when they visit Wadebridge.
They are more realistically in a battle for fourth with Wendron United and Callington Town who both face awkward away trips.
The Dron go to an ever-improving Sticker side that sit tenth, while Bude Town, 12th and eight points above Launceston, welcome a Callington side that have played just 19 of their 30 fixtures.
Callington are eight points behind Penzance with six games in-hand and four adrift of Wendron who have taken to the field 22 times.
Fixtures (3pm): Bude Town v Callington Town, Launceston v Camelford, Liskeard Athletic v Holsworthy, Newquay v Bodmin Town, St Day v Millbrook, Sticker v Wendron United, Wadebridge Town v Penzance.