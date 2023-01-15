Bali Mumba scored an equaliser in the third minute of injury time to earn Plymouth Argyle a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town in their top-of-the-table clash in League One.
More than 2,000 Argyle fans travelled to Portman Road as part of a 29,069 sell-out crowd as the Pilgrims maintained their seven-point gap over the third-place Tractor Boys.
Wes Burns gave Ipswich a 63rd-minute lead in a pulsating encounter with an angled volley.
Both sides also hit the woodwork before Mumba popped up with a fine shot for his fifth goal of the season to secure a share of the spoils.
Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “I thought we were excellent, especially in the first half. I thought we took the game to Ipswich. We went and pressed them. We went high on the front foot to force their goalkeeper into loads of long balls.
"At half-time we just said we can maybe pass the ball more, make more passes because that'll be our best way to create more chances."
League leaders Argyle are three points clear of second-place Sheffield Wednesday, who have a game in hand.
Meanwhile, the Pilgrims have been handed a home tie against Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy, with the winners of that game heading to a Wembley final.
The other last-four tie sees Accrington Stanley play host to Bolton Wanderers in an all-north west clash.
Both ties will take place in the week commencing February 20.