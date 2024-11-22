By Gareth Davies
TRURO City will host the Schools’ Association Football International Board (SAFIB) Centenary Shield fixture between England and Northern Ireland on Friday, March 14, 2025 (7.30pm).
This will be the England Under-18 schoolboys’ second Centenary Shield fixture of the season, following an away game against Scotland on Friday, February 28.
The match will see schoolboy international football return to the Duchy after Treyew Road, City’s former home, hosted England versus Wales in 2015.
A bumper crowd is expected to turn out and watch England’s young stars, with adult tickets starting at just £10 for standing admission. Reserved seating in the main grandstand is £12, while concessions are £7.
For those fans that can’t make the game in person, every kick will be available to stream via the England Schools’ Football Association’s (ESFA) YouTube channel.
The SAFIB Centenary shield, which was first contested in 1973, is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboy squads from across the home nations.
England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format, with the team with the most points at the end of the tournament lifting the historic trophy.
Northern Ireland are the reigning champions of the Shield, taking the title from England who shared victory with Wales in 2023.
“On behalf of Truro City Football Club, I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the English Schools Football Association, for the upcoming England under-18 schoolboys fixture against Northern Ireland on March 14,” said Eric Perez, Truro City’s executive chairman.
“This is a proud moment for us, as the home of Truro City will once again play host to such a prestigious event.
“We are thrilled to see the ESFA returning to Truro and look forward to an exciting match that showcases the talent and passion of young international players.
“Our community is ready to support and celebrate the spirit of international football, and we are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.
“Welcome back to Truro.”
Meanwhile, ESFA chairman Nick Loftus, added: “On behalf of the English Schools’ Football Association, I am delighted to announce that we will be returning to Truro City and Cornwall, after a long hiatus, to host England’s first home SAFIB Centenary Shield fixture of 2025.
“Schools football serves several valuable purposes; teachers want to create opportunities and learning experiences for youngsters in their care, and what better way is there than showcasing some of the elite level talent in our schools through these international schoolboy fixtures.
“Every youngster needs the chance to shine and for some that is through sport. For players like this year’s international representatives, the opportunities come in the early days of their time at school, whilst for others it comes later.
“I hope that the under-18 players this season take full advantage of their status as international schoolboy players and inspire others too.
“I would like to thank all those people who have an interest in and who support the ESFA’s international programme, particularly the team at Truro City, who will be working hard to create a memorable experience for all involved.
“I look forward to welcoming many fans to the game in March.”