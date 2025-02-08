FRUSTRATED Jordan Houghton is hoping to make up for lost time after finding himself back in the first team picture at Plymouth Argyle.
The 29-year-old midfielder admitted this week that the current campaign has been – to date – the toughest of his career so far, mainly due to the lack of game time he has had.
Houghton saw little action under former Pilgrims boss Wayne Rooney, who gave him just four starts and eight appearances off the bench in the Sky Bet Championship.
However, Rooney’s departure on New Year’s Eve has since triggered the arrival of new head coach, Miron Muslic, who used Houghton off the bench in his first three games in charge, before handing him starts in the two, the 2-2 draw away to Sunderland, then last week’s 2-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion.
It’s been a welcome boost for the player, who now aims to kick on, starting with the visit of Liverpool in the FA Cup today, before Millwall provide the next opposition on Wednesday evening.
“It’s been probably the most difficult (season) of my career,” said Houghton. “I have never had one where I have not played so much unless I was injured, to be honest.
“Obviously, I can hold my hands up and say if I have not played well, or the team are doing really well, and that wasn't the case so it was really frustrating for me to not have opportunities.
“I respect that the old manager had his views on me. I respect that, I don’t necessarily think it was right, but then that's just my opinion. As a professional I have to have confidence in myself to play.
“The last couple of games I feel like I have done well, I have fitted in to what the manager wants but it has been difficult because I don’t feel match fit and I need to get up to it quickly because there is a lot of vital games coming up.
“Really what I wanted to do all season is come into the team and just help give a bit of heart, a bit of determination, a bit of organisation and that’s just what I have tried to do when I have come in.”
He added: “Last season probably was my best in my career and then all of a sudden this season was my worst. I’m experienced enough now where I know football is like that.
“I think if I had this season when I was 18, 19 I might have completely lost the whole season and written it off, and then this opportunity that came I wouldn't have been ready for, whereas I feel like I was in a place where I understood the situation and I could make the right decisions.
“I had to make sure I did extra after training just to keep myself ready. The season flipped, the manager has gone, a new manager has come in and things change. Hopefully the last 16 games I can put a stake in for a good amount of minutes and help the team and we can get out this tricky situation.”
Houghton is likely to be part of Muslic’s match-day plans for today’s clash with Liverpool, who arrive in Devon in a rich vein of form, sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League, qualification assured in the Champions League, plus a place in this season’s Carabao Cup Final.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” he continued “It’s such a big game. Everyone is excited for it. It’s going to be a great occasion.
“We are excited for the challenge, we are positive going into it off the back of a couple of good results in the league and obviously the last round as well. They probably are the best team in the world at the moment and to have that challenge is something we are really looking forward to, myself definitely.
“I know these opportunities don’t come around very often so you have to take it with both hands. Obviously, they (Liverpool) have got such great players across the pitch, they might make a few changes. I know they have got some games in short succession.
“I imagine there will be a few changes but those players to come in are going to be top quality as well. We will have our game plan that the manager sets out, like he does for every game.”