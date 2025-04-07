Southern League Division One South round-up – Saturday, April 5
HELSTON Athletic’s survival hopes took another blow on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by leaders Yate Town at Kellaway Parc.
Ross Stearn put the visitors in front on 54 minutes before the prolific frontman added a second just after the hour.
Thankfully for the Blues no real damage was done as they remain four points behind fifth bottom Larkhall Athletic who were beaten 3-2 at Bristol Manor Farm.
But with Helston having just four games remaining, compared to Larkhall’s five, they need to start picking up points quickly if they are to stay up in their first-ever season at Step Four.
Down at Trungle Parc, play-off chasing Mousehole were denied a crucial three points in their quest to stay in the top five as Bashley earned an 88th minute leveller.
Hayden Turner thought he had won it for the Seagulls late on with an 86th minute strike, but Connor Whiteley ensured Bashley headed back to Dorset with a vital point to move nine points clear of the bottom four.
Mousehole remain inside the top five by four points and were left delighted with the help of their neighbours Falmouth Town who produced a superb 1-0 success at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.
Town, who drew 0-0 with Westbury United at Bickland Park in midweek, earned a 14th league win of the season since promotion thanks to Rubin Wilson’s late strike.
The former Plymouth Argyle youngster got the all-important final touch five minutes before the end of normal time in Wiltshire to ensure the long trip home was a happy one.
Town, who had a series of postponements at the start of the year, have a ten-point buffer to the relegation zone and can start planning for a second-ever season of Southern League football.