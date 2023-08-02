HELSTON Athletic put the disappointment of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wellington behind them as they won 4-0 at Saltash United at a very wet Waterways Stadium last night.
Former Ashes favourite Callum O'Brien and Rikki Shepherd got the Blues' first-half goals, while a Curtis Damerell penalty and another from Shepherd – his third goal in two games – completed a comfortable victory.
Ryan Richards scored all four goals as Torpoint Athletic won 4-2 at Buckland Athletic, having led 2-0 before Buckland got it back to 2-2 with 14 minutes remaining.
On-fire Richards now has five to his name in the opening two games of the season.
Alex Wharton scored the only goal of the game as Falmouth Town won 1-0 at home to league newcomers St Blazey.