By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH
Truro City 2 Aveley 1
TRURO City moved up to third in the National League South standings with a hard-fought win over struggling Aveley on Saturday.
The Millers, who arrived in the Duchy with the division’s worst away record, had the better chances of a scrappy opening 45 minutes, before taking the lead on the hour through defender Brooklyn Kabongolo.
But Aveley’s advantage didn’t last long though as Tyler Harvey restored parity for his 15th of the season and 21 minutes from time, Tom Harrison completed the turnaround to secure all three points for City.
Truro made two changes from the side which secured a point at fellow promotion chasers Eastbourne Borough in their last outing. Yassine En-Neyah replaced Dan Ronney in midfield while Andrew Neal came in for Dominic Johnson-Fisher.
Truro lost the toss and were forced to attack the Eastern Stand in the first half, but the hosts started brightly and spent the opening exchanges camped in the Aveley half before the Millers grew into the game.
Firstly, home keeper Dan Lavercombe earned his corn for the afternoon with a magnificent finger tip save to push Coleman De Graft’s effort from just outside the box onto the woodwork. The City custodian was also called into action when Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain slipped and Josh Anifowose raced clear, only to be denied by Lavercombe.
At the other end, Billy Palfrey and Harrison headed wide of the target and the game remained without a goal at the turnaround.
The start of the second stanza saw Zac Bell into the action for his City bow, replacing Ryan Law with Jaze Kabia joining the Maidenhead loanee shortly after as En-Neyah was withdrawn.
And those changes very much had the desired effect for City as Kabia was denied low down at his near post by visiting incumbent Jason Holden before a well-worked short corner resulted in Riley-Lowe firing over.
But it was Aveley who struck first as teenage substitute Jaxon Brown, with his first touch after coming on, hung the ball up to the back post from a free-kick just outside the City box. It found Kabongolo, who headed down and into the far corner, giving Lavercombe no chance.
City’s response was almost immediate as Oxlade-Chamberlain’s throw found the head of Sanders and the ball appeared to go straight past Holden via a deflection. However, Harvey claimed the final touch as Harry Beadle’s attempt to head away before it crossed the line, glanced off City’s talisman.
The leveller saw Truro very much with their tails up and the winning moment came as the final 20 minutes approached.
Once more Oxlade-Chamberlain wound up a long throw and when delivered, it wasn’t dealt with by Aveley. Tom Harrison sent the ball towards goal and after another ricochet off a blue shirt, Holden was beaten once more and City were ahead.
Dean nearly put the match to bed six minutes shy of the regulation 90 when he worked a shooting opportunity and narrowly fired wide with Holden scrambling across his line.
Despite seven minutes of stoppage time, City saw out the game comfortably to secure their ninth home win of the campaign.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders; Riley-Lowe (capt), Palfrey, Dean, En-Neyah (Kabia, 51), Law (Bell, 45), Neal, Harvey. Subs not used: Bates, Maja, Johnson-Fisher.