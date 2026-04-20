WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 0 Wellington 1
ST BLAZEY’S home campaign came to a disappointing and frustrating end on Saturday as a goal from Oscar Albano was enough for Wellington to take all three points home.
The decisive moment arrived after 44 minutes. Keeper Andy Collings’ long clearance caused problems in the St Blazey defence, and when the ball dropped to Albano, he showed great composure to create space before finishing neatly.
Blazey dominated the second half in terms of possession but were never convincing in front of goal and were unable up force an equaliser.
Manager Dan Hart said: “The game was a very frustrating one, having limited Wellington to just three attempts on goal, we would usually be stunned to come away without three points.
“The reality, however, is that the goal (one of those attempts) comes from the first collective lapse in defensive clarity and concentration in the past few weeks, which was finished well by Albano, who was a bright spark for them all afternoon.”
He went on: “Aside from the goal, we controlled the ball and game for large periods in two thirds of the pitch, but lacked any conviction or quality in the final third.
“I had made notes to this effect in the pre-match programme; more than satisfied with our structure, nowhere near happy with our technical qualities – yesterday was a pretty good example of that.
“We huffed and puffed, particularly for the entirety of the second 45-minutes, but lacked a real belief in our end product.”
Blazey visit Brislington in their final game of the season on Saturday (3pm).
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley, Tom Strike, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Ben Fowles, Sam Clifton, Igor Piewiszko, Tyler Elliott, Tom Hensman. Subs: Callum McGhee, Todd Hanrahan, Mac Dewsnap (gk).
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