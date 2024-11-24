WAYNE Rooney admits Plymouth Argyle will look to have conversations about keeping Andre Gray after he helped secure a vital point from their latest Sky Bet Championship clash with Watford on Friday night.
The striker, who joined the Pilgrims last month on a short-term deal until January, took his tally to three goals in five games.
Vakoun Bayo gave the Hornets an early lead at Home Park, before Gray levelled with a well-taken volley from the edge of the box.
Ryan Porteous nudged the visitors back in front just before the break, only for Gray to strike for a second time, six minutes into stoppage time in the second half, curling a stunning effort past Daniel Bachmann.
Gray’s form in Argyle colours has certainly been impressive and Rooney knows the quality the experienced frontman can bring to his squad moving forward.
“We have got a lot of games coming up from now until January and we will sit down, of course, and have a conversation in how we move forward,” said the Argyle boss. “You can see the quality he has got and the importance he’s having on the team. I’m sue there will be conversations before January and we will see where they get to.”
Rooney highlighted Gray’s two finishes.
“His second goal is a fantastic finish but I think the first goal is world class. I know how difficult that is – the technique, the concentration you need with the ball coming over your shoulder.
“I’m delighted for Andre. I was going to take him off actually not too long before the second goal, but made the decision to leave him on because he can have a moment. I felt we would put a few more direct balls into the box and he maybe could have an impact, and thankfully he did with a great finish.”