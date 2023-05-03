CORNWALL'S Helen Glover is no stranger to sporting firsts but the rowing legend’s latest landmark victory came in a quiet corner of Berkshire to little fanfare, writes Tom Harle of Sportsbeat.
The 36-year-old, mum-of-three trailblazer announced in March her return to the GB Rowing Team and plans to pursue a fourth Olympic appearance in Paris.
If she adds to her two golds from London 2012 and Rio 2016, Glover will become the first British mum-of-three to win an Olympic medal.
The first major step in that quest came at Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake and Trials for the GB Rowing Team, a crucial regatta to set the tone for Olympic qualification season.
Alongside Rebecca Shorten, world champion in the four last year, Glover got back to what she does best which is propelling a pair way in front of the field, crowned British champion by clear water.
Glover took more pleasure than one might imagine from her first win at the event since 2016.
“I’m really, really pleased,” she said. “I always think this is a really big one because we are one of the most successful rowing nations in the world so Trials I think are massively important.
“If you win it once, you’re really excited and I’m always really proud to win there, to stamp a marker earlier in the season.”
Glover, already the first and only mother to represent Team GB in the sport of rowing, sparked a sensation with the announcement of her return to the GB team and full-time training.
The national media lined up for interviews and the social media comments came in their thousands but it was the response of her team-mates that hit differently.
“I’m surprised by how interested everybody is!” said Glover.
“Lots of people followed the London to Rio progression and when COVID hit and I came back, there was massive interest in that.
“This time is super exciting because it’s a different feeling. We know I can do it, it’s now about how well I can do it.
“I want to be part of the talent that’s on the team now. It’s intimidating coming in and rowing with girls who’ve just come back from the World Championships and won gold.
“I remember what it took to do that when I did it and I desperately want to be in that boat with them as well. I’m coming in and seeing what this generation are doing and trying to get up to that level.”
Subject to selection, Glover’s road to Paris 2024 continues at this month's European Championships in Slovenia, followed by two World Cup events, and then the World Championships in Serbia in September where boats can qualify for the Olympics.
Glover has formed a strong pair with Shorten but insists she will give her best in whichever boat she is placed by British Rowing bosses.
“I’ve never set out to row in a pair, I’ve just been lucky to have amazing pairs partners,” she said.
“I would choose whichever boat goes fastest, I came back open to a single, a pair, a four, whatever’s going to go fast.”
