Saturday, August 9
National League: Altrincham 3 Aldershot Tn 2, Boreham Wood 0 Rochdale 2, Brackley Tn 1 Eastleigh 0, Braintree Tn 3 Halifax Tn 0, Gateshead 0 Southend Utd 3, Solihull Moors 2 Forest Green Rov 2, Tamworth 1 Scunthorpe Utd 2, Wealdstone 2 Truro City 0, Woking 0 Carlisle Utd 2, Yeovil Tn 0 Hartlepool Utd 0, York City 2 Sutton Utd 2.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 1 Westbury Utd 2, Bishops Cleeve 1 Larkhall Ath 0, Brixham 1 Shaftesbury 5, Falmouth Tn 2 Bashley 2, Frome Tn 3 Tavistock 0, Malvern Tn 3 Mousehole 0, Melksham Tn 2 Sporting Club Inberrow 0, Portishead Tn 6 Didcot Tn 0, Swindon Supermarine 4 Exmouth Tn 2, Willand Rov 0 Bristol Manor Farm 2, Winchester City 2 Hartpury 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater Utd 0 Paulton Rov 4, Brislington 0 Sidmouth Tn 0, Buckland Ath 1 Wellington 0, Clevedon Tn 3 Ivybridge Tn 0, Helston Ath 1 Barnstaple Tn 3, Nailsea & Tickenham 0 St Blazey 2, Newquay 3 Bradford Town 2, St Austell 0 Shepton Mallet 4, Street 0 Saltash Utd 2, Torpoint Ath 3 Oldland Abbotonians 1.
South West Peninsula League, West Division: Elburton Villa 5 Dobwalls 0, Holsworthy 3 Wadebridge Tn 0, Liskeard Ath 2 Wendron Utd 1, Millbrook 2 Penzance 0.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn 0 Kilkhampton 2.
Premier Division West: St Ives Tn 2 St Day 2.
Division One East: St Teath 3 Torpoint Ath 1.
Division One West: Penzance 1 Porthleven 0, Troon 2 Dropship 2.
Division Two East: Bude Tn 2 St Dennis 3.
Division Three East: Kilkhampton 2 St Teath 1.
Division Three West: Mullion 2 Chacewater 1.
Division Four East: Landrake 1 St Blazey 3, St Cleer 6 North Hill 0.
Division Four West: Speak Out Utd 1 Helston Old Boys 4.
