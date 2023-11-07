THE second round of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup kicks off tonight with five attractive ties.
The pick of them is arguably at Poltair Park where St Austell, who are in second place in the SWPL Premier West table, play host to Western League Premier Division side Saltash United (7.30pm).
Saltash manager Macca Brown said: “St Austell have got a lot of nous and experience in their team, so they are the opposite of us really, but we saw enough on Saturday in our performance against Bridgwater United to think we can go down there and beat them.
“They will fancy themselves against us because they have lads who can turn up on the day and cause problems.
“But that’s what playing for this football club is about, we set out with one of our objectives to win these competitions, and we want to progress as far as we can.”
Saltash will be buoyed by memories of their 5-1 victory at Western League rivals St Blazey in the first round, but since then they have lost their two top scorers Jordan Ewing (joined Bideford) and Kieran O'Melia (injured).
Another interesting battle takes place at Buckland Park where Falmouth Town play host to Torpoint Athletic in an all Western League Premier Division clash.
SWPL Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic tackle Launceston at Lux Park, while Penzance entertain Mullion.
Bodmin Town will also be looking to make home advantage count as they take on Bude Town at Priory Park.