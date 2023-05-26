SALTASH United duo Charlie Elkington and Henry Wilson have left the club to take on new challenges.
They join Danny Lewis, Sam Hughes and Sam Farrant in departing Waterways Stadium after a season when the club came second in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table.
Elkington has signed for one-league-higher Southern League Division One South side Tavistock after two impressive seasons for the Ashes in defence.
Tavistock boss Stuart Henderson said: “A number of clubs were in for Charlie and I am thrilled he chose to come to Tavistock, and was excited with our future plans and ambitions.
“I tried to sign Charlie 12 months ago, but he felt another year in the Western League would suit his development better, and he has just had a great season.
“Charlie is a ball-playing defender and who is comfortable in possession and can step into midfield areas.
“He is an intelligent footballer who is great at reading and anticipating a situation in advance. I really think Charlie will fit into the group well. He is another young, dynamic player who I am hoping will serve our club for many years, and he only lives five minutes down the road from the ground.”
Elkington said: “I want to thank everyone involved at Saltash United for everything over the last two years.
“I have loved every moment of it and I wish the club all the best for the future.”
Central midfielder Wilson, who is off to play at an as yet unnamed higher level club, commented: “A chapter comes to an end. After seven years at Saltash United it’s time for a new adventure. It has been an absolute pleasure every year playing with some incredible lads. I wish the club all the best for the future.”