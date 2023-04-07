Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds 1 Southgate Seniors 2, Dobwalls Res 1 Polzeath 2, Lanivet Inn 2 St Dominick Res 0, Lifton 2 Saltash United Thirds 1, Lostwithiel 4 Boscastle 4, Mevagissey 4 St Merryn 4, St Breward 2 Gorran 1. Division One: Boscastle Res 0 North Petherwin Res 3, Calstock 3 Foxhole 2, Gerrans and St Mawes 7 St Cleer 3, Looe Town Res home walkover v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two: Castle Loyale 1 Indian Queens 2, Week St Mary 8 North Hill 1.

