Good Friday, April 7
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Town 2 Ilfracombe Town 1, Clevedon Town 1 Bridgwater United 1, Falmouth Town 5 Cadbury Heath 1, Keynsham Town 2 Ashton and Backwell United 1, Helston Athletic 2 Mousehole 0, Sherborne Town 0 Street 1, Torpoint Athletic 2 Millbrook 0, Wellington 0 Buckland Athletic 1, Welton Rovers 2 Shepton Mallet 2.
SWPL Premier East: Bridport 4 Axminster Town 2, Cullompton Rangers 3 Elmore 2, Dartmouth 0 Brixham 2, Elburton Villa 1 Ivybridge Town 2, Honiton Town 4 Sidmouth Town 3, Okehampton Argyle 1 Holsworthy 2, Teignmouth 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 0, Torridgeside 3 Torrington 2.
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town 0 Wadebridge Town 3, Bude Town 2 Camelford 0, Callington Town 0 Launceston 0, Liskeard Athletic 6 Dobwalls 1, St Austell 0 St Blazey 4, St Dennis 1 Sticker 3.
St Piran League East: Altarnun 2 St Dominick 3, St Mawgan 3 St Austell Res 1.
Saturday, April 8
SWPL Premier East: Bovey Tracey 0 Crediton United 3.
St Piran League East: Gunnislake 0 Polperro 2, Millbrook Res 2 Sticker Res 1, Saltash United Res 8 Launceston Res 1.
East Cornwall Premier League: Nanpean Rovers 1 Roche 3, North Petherwin 3 Liskeard Athletic Res 2, St Columb Major 1 St Minver 1, St Dennis Res 1 St Teath 3, Wadebridge Town Res 0 Looe Town 1.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Bodmin Town Seconds 1 Southgate Seniors 2, Dobwalls Res 1 Polzeath 2, Lanivet Inn 2 St Dominick Res 0, Lifton 2 Saltash United Thirds 1, Lostwithiel 4 Boscastle 4, Mevagissey 4 St Merryn 4, St Breward 2 Gorran 1. Division One: Boscastle Res 0 North Petherwin Res 3, Calstock 3 Foxhole 2, Gerrans and St Mawes 7 St Cleer 3, Looe Town Res home walkover v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two: Castle Loyale 1 Indian Queens 2, Week St Mary 8 North Hill 1.
Easter Sunday, April 9
East Cornwall Premier League, League Cup final at St Blazey AFC: Torpoint Athletic Thirds 2 Foxhole Stars 1.
Easter Monday, April 10
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Ashton and Backwell United v Saltash United, Barnstaple Town v Welton Rovers, Bridgwater United v Falmouth Town, Cadbury Heath v Wellington, Ilfracombe v Shepton Mallet, Keynsham v Torpoint Athletic, Mousehole v Clevedon Town.
Cornwall Senior Cup final at St Blazey AFC (2pm): Helston Athletic v Millbrook.
SWPL Premier East (2pm unless stated): Bridport v Brixham, Bovey Tracey v Newton Abbot Spurs (11am), Elburton Villa v Cullompton Rangers, Honiton Town v Okehampton Argyle, Teignmouth v Torridgeside (midday).
SWPL Premier West (2pm): Callington v Mullion – postponed, waterlogged pitch, Penzance v Liskeard Athletic.
St Piran League East (7.30pm): Saltash United Res v Altarnun.