FORMER Plymouth Argyle player-manager Peter Shilton and Cornish Pirates' Dicky Evans have been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list.
Shilton, who was boss of the Pilgrims between 1992 and 1995, has been awarded a CBE for his work to tackle gambling addiction.
Evans has been given the Knight Commander in the Order of St Michael and St George in recognition of his business, sporting and charitable services to Kenya and Cornwall. He will now be titled Sir Richard Evans, KCMG OGW.
Evans told his own website: "It was with the utmost surprise that I received a call from the British High Commissioner for Kenya, Neil Wigan, a few weeks ago telling me that I was invited to accept a knighthood from His Majesty King Charles in his New Year’s Honours list for my services to business, sport and charity in Kenya and Cornwall.
"I couldn’t have been more surprised or more honoured. It was not until now that I have been able to share this news with you.
"It is impossible to thank everyone individually for the help that they have given me over the years, in life, business, sport and charity. This honour is simply recognition of everyone’s efforts over decades, without which none of my ventures would have succeeded.
"I must, however, single out one person. Thank you to my wonderful and eternally beautiful wife who will now be known, entirely appropriately, as Lady Evans. She has been by my side for almost 50 years, and neither family, friendships, business, sport nor charity would have succeeded without her."
The 74-year-old Shilton, who now lives on Mersea Island, has already been given both an MBE and an OBE.
This latest award is for services to Association Football and to the Prevention of Gambling Harm.
Shilton, who remains England’s most capped player, beat his gambling addiction in 2015 and has spent the years since campaigning.
Former Exeter Chiefs and Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has been given an MBE for services to rugby, while former Somerset and England batsman Marcus Trescothick has been awarded an OBE for his work as an ambassador for mental health.