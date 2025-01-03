PLYMOUTH Argyle have confirmed that defender Lewis Gibson has today left the club to join Sky Bet Championship rivals Preston North End.
The 24-year-old moves to Deepdale for for a significant transfer fee that meets a pre-existing clause in the player’s deal.
Gibson joined Argyle in the summer of 2023, as a free agent, having turned down a new contract with Premier League club Everton. In his first season at Home Park, he started 39 of the Greens’ 46 Sky Bet Championship games, playing a major part in the club’s survival.
This season, he has continued to feature prominently, taking his overall tally of games to 63, while scoring his first goal for the club in the recent 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough.
A club statement said: “We thank Lewis for his contribution in the green and white, and wish him the very best for the future.”
Also heading out of Home Park is striker Andre Gray after reaching the end of the three-month contract he signed with the Championship club as a free agent in October.
The 33-year-old appeared to say his goodbyes to the Green Army as he applauded them after playing as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw against Bristol City on New Year's Day.
A club statement added: “Argyle can confirm striker Andre Gray has left the club following the expiration of his contract.
“The forward made 13 appearances during his time at the club and contributed three goals, including the two stunning strikes in the draw against Watford at Home Park in November. The 33-year-old departs the club with the best wishes of everyone and we thank Andre for all his efforts during his time with Argyle.”