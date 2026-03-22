Western League - Premier Division
Street 1 Torpoint Athletic 2
Report by Robbie Morris
CURTIS Damerell scored three minutes into stoppage time to give Torpoint a dramatic victory at Street on Saturday as they continue to chase Clevedon Town at the top.
The Point, who had trailed to a 47th minute Chris Barrett goal, equalised through Callum O’Brien midway through the second half before Damerell’s late, late strike sparked wild celebrations from the visiting Torpoint fans.
Joe Rapson’s left wing cross found Tom Payne, whose effort rattled the post. From the rebound, substitute Ryan Downing hit the bar and from the second rebound, Damerell blasted home from close range.
In the opening 20 minutes, both sides were trying to break down each other’s defence with both sides having half chances in this scrappy affair.
Just past the half hour mark, Barrett beat two Torpoint defenders and found space in the penalty area, but his shot was collected well by Ryan Rickard.
With the four minutes of the first half remaining, Torpoint’s Gary Hird had an effort that went round the keeper, but somehow a home defender cleared the ball off the line.
But two minutes after the restart, the hosts took the lead as they came out the brightest of the sides. A well worked corner by Preston Hopwood and Finn King-Smith, saw Hop-wood cross into the six yard box, Scott Laird flicked the ball on to Barrett to blast home.
Five minutes later Hird’s shot from 18 yards was well well saved by Liam Kingston as Torpoint stepped up the pressure in their search for an equaliser.
And it eventually came in the 68th minute when Elliott Crawford sent in an in-swinging corner for his central defensive partner O’Brien to bundle the ball home at the far post.
The visitors were now creating more chances, and in the 80th minute Damerell was played in and his shot curled just around the post.
But he was not to be denied in stoppage time.
Street: L. Kinston, C. Laird, S. Laird, P. Hopwood, J. Searle, C. Barrett, K. Strange, J. Dickens, T. Worth, F. King-Smith, S. Corrick (E. Collins 71).
Subs not used: A. Heyworth, Z. Collins, S. Stapleton, S. Girling.
Yellow card: C. Barrett (21).
Sin bin: J. Dickens (90+5).
Goal: C. Barrett (47).
Torpoint: R. Rickard, D. Barker, S. Hepworth, O. Haslam, C. O’Brien, E. Crawford, J. Rowe (T. Payne 78), G. Hird (G. Hird 60), C. Damerell (F. Chapman 90+4), S. Pearson (J. Rapson 85), G. Hird.
Sub not used: D. Hicks.
Yellow card: E. Crawford (86).
Goals: C. O’Brien (68), C. Damerell (90+3).
Referee: Nathan Beech.
Man of the Match: Sam Hepworth.
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