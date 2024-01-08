LUKE Cundle has been recalled by parent club Wolves from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle ahead of what is expected to be a move to Steven Schumacher's Stoke City.
The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances, scoring five goals and creating six, since joining the Pilgrims on loan in the summer.
Cundle was recalled last night, and an Argyle statement said: "We thank Luke for all his efforts in Green during his time with the club."
That had been talk of a permanent move to Stoke for Cundle, or a loan move with an option to buy, but it is now believed to be a loan move until the end of the season.
He would become Schumacher's second signing since his move to the Bet365 Stadium just before Christmas from Argyle, following on from the arrival of goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on loan from Championship rivals Leicester City for the remainder of the season.