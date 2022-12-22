Plymouth Argyle are through to a Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final against Bristol Rovers after knocking out AFC Wimbledon at Home Park.
The Pilgrims trailed 3-0 at the break after a disastrous first half in which they fell behind to a Kyle Hudlin double and an Ayoub Assal strike.
But Argye striker Sam Cosgrove struck a fabulous second-half hat-trick to send the game to penalties.
And then young goalkeeper Callum Burton pulled off a top save to give Bali Mumba the chance to convert the deciding spot-kick and seal a 4-3 victory on penalties.