PLYMOUTH Argyle have continued their summer recruitment drive with the arrival of two exciting new additions, bringing midfielder Harvey White and goalkeeper James Storer to Home Park as head coach Tom Cleverley looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.
The Pilgrims have secured the signing of highly-rated midfielder White, who arrives from Stevenage after an impressive season in Sky Bet League One. The 24-year-old played a key role in helping Stevenage reach the play-offs after finishing sixth, making 50 appearances across all competitions and scoring six goals from the heart of midfield.
White was offered a new contract to remain at the Lamex Stadium, but has instead chosen a move to the South West, signing a three-year deal with Argyle.
The Kent-born ace started his career in the Tottenham Hotspur academy, where he gained valuable experience in the EFL Trophy, making nine appearances for Spurs in the competition. He also featured in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League before heading out on loan to continue his development.
White spent the second half of the 2020/21 season with League One side Portsmouth, playing 22 times, before another loan move followed two seasons later with Derby County, where he made 15 appearances.
A permanent move to Stevenage in 2023 saw White establish himself as an important figure, going on to make 118 appearances for the club and earning a reputation as a composed midfielder with excellent technical ability.
“I’m really pleased that we have secured Harvey’s signing,” said Cleverley. “I saw him play several times last season, including against us, and he impressed me with how well he used the ball, how he reads the game, and how much he influences play. He is left-footed, has very good set-piece delivery, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Director of Football Derek Adams believes White is a player with both experience and potential.
“The addition of Harvey complements our other midfielders nicely,” said Adams. “At 24, he has some experience under his belt yet still has scope to develop even further.”
Argyle have also strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of James Storer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 21-year-old goalkeeper has left Wolves to sign a two-year contract at Home Park, with the club holding an option for a further year.
A product of the Wolves academy, Storer has developed through a number of loan spells, gaining experience with Chester in the National League North before impressing last season in Scotland with Greenock Morton.
His performances in the Scottish Championship earned him the club’s Young Player of the Year award, highlighting his progress and potential.
The former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has caught the eye with his shot-stopping ability and confidence with the ball, qualities which Cleverley believes will make him a strong addition.
“James is a good shot-stopper and has a good eye for distribution,” said Cleverley. “I spoke to several people I know who James has worked with, and they spoke very highly of his attitude and ability. It’s good to have him on board.”
Adams added: “James is very experienced for someone of his age and is already a very good goalkeeper. He is the first addition this summer to what we believe will be a very strong goalkeeping unit.”
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