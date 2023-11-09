HELSTON Athletic and Newquay eased through to the quarter-finals of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup with big victories last night.
Helaton won 6-1 at one-league-lower Dobwalls, while Newquay triumphed 5-1 against Truro City Reserves in a game played at Mount Wise as Truro Reserves do not have floodlights at their Tregye Fields ground.
Helston took a 23th-minute lead at Lantoom Park when Sam Carter calmly slotted home after receiving a pass from Jamie Simmonds, and 10 minutes later they took a firm grip on the game with two goals in a minute – from Kai Cornish and Carter with his second to make it 3-0.
Dobwalls pulled a goal back through Cameron Patterson early in the second half, but the Blues finished strongly, with further goals coming from Dave Barker on the hour mark, Carter completing his hat-trick after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 87th minute, and a second for Barker right at the death.
Newquay took the lead against the White Tigers with a tidy Louis Price finish into the bottom corner of the net after 18 minutes.
Eight minutes later, Price turned creator for Harrie Tilston to make it 2-0, before adding the third himself nine minutes before the break.
Truro pulled a goal back two minutes later to make it 3-1 at the interval, but just two minutes after half-time, Price completed his hat-trick after a pull back from Tom Shepherd, and he notched his fourth seven minutes later to complete the scoring.
The quarter-final line-up is: Helston Athletic, St Blazey, Newquay, St Austell, Liskeard Athletic, Falmouth Town, Bodmin Town and Penzance.