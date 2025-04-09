By Kevin Marriott at Lux Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Liskeard Athletic 1 Camelford 1
MAX Gilbert’s superb 90th minute free-kick salvaged a precious point for promotion-chasing Liskeard at Lux Park on Tuesday night – but the two they dropped could prove very costly.
The result leaves the Blues four points ahead of Newquay, who now play their last three games of the season before Liskeard complete their season at Millbrook on Good Friday.
The Peppermints go to second from bottom St Day on Wednesday night before travelling to Penzance on Saturday. They then face Wendron at Mount Wise a day before the Millbrook-Liskeard game.
It’s not over yet – it is often said that points on the board are more important than games in-hand. But the pendulum has swung back in Newquay’s favour as two wins and a draw would clinch the title with the Peppermints having a superior goal difference.
Tuesday’s game at Lux Park was one Liskeard were expected to win but Camelford – whose manager Reg Hambly missed the game to watch his beloved Arsenal in the Champions League against Real Madrid – played so well that they deserved a point and could argue with some justification that they should have won.
After a surprisingly flat and goalless first half in which Dan Jennings had a goal ruled out for offside and Luke Cloke missed a sitter from six yards for Liskeard, the Camels started the second half on fire.
Youngster Josh Caddy was unfortunate not to break the deadlock two minutes after the break when he cut in from the right side of the penalty area before curling a left foot shot past Liskeard keeper Luke Gwillam against the far post.
But the visitors made no mistake in their next attack after 52 minutes. This time Caddy turned provider with a dangerous low cross from the right and Sam Watts raced into the penalty area to smash the ball past Gwillam into the net.
Liskeard’s misery was compounded when striker Cloke was ordered to the sin-bin for something he said immediately after the goal.
Five minutes later it should have been 2-0 when Adam Sleep was left unmarked on the edge of the penalty area with only Gwillam to beat, but he fired his shot high and wide, much to Liskeard’s relief.
That was the signal for Blues manager Darren Gilbert to send for the cavalry in the form of midfield man Macauley Thorp and striker Ryan Richards, replacing Cloke, who didn’t return to the pitch after his sin-bin offence
But the new faces had little effect and Liskeard made a further change 13 minutes from time with attacker Cam Patterson replacing Dan Jennings.
Camelford, who had held their nerve brilliantly up to the 80th minute, were suddenly drawn into a niggly period and suffered a couple of yellow cards as the time ticked away.
But the clock was on 90 minutes when Liskeard eventually found an equaliser from a 25-yard direct free-kick by skipper Max Gilbert. who had been their best player by a country mile.
With five minutes of added time signalled, the Blues then pushed for a winner and Gilbert was given another opportunity from a free-kick in almost the same position.
This time his shot took a wicked deflection and was heading in before goalkeeper Ryelee Deignan, who only turned 17 recently, pulled off a magnificent reflex save to keep the ball out.
Deignan, making only his third senior appearance, had shown maturity beyond his years with a calm performance and that save secured his Camels man-of-the-match award.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Matt Outtram, Scott Sanders, Elliott Crawford, Ben Collins; Matt Andrew, Will Gilbert (Macauley Thorp, 63), James Lorenz, Luke Cloke (Ryan Richards, 63), Dan Jennings (Cam Patterson, 77), Max Gilbert. Sub not used: Cory Harvey (gk).
CAMELFORD: Ryelee Deignan; Olly Taylor, Sam Wade (capt), Tom Crowe, Tom Cowling; Kenley Dyson, Ross Beare (Bailee Deignan, 86), Sam Watts (Andy Boxall, 70); Josh Caddy (Dan Hocking, 80), Adam Sleep, Mark Gusterson. Subs unused: Josh Colwill (gk), Phil Brown.
Men of the Match. Liskeard – Max Gilbert; Camelford – Ryelee Deignan.