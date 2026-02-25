CALLINGTON are through to the Walter C Parson League Cup quarter-finals after holding off late Dobwalls pressure in the much-delayed third round tie at Ginsters Marsh Park on Tuesday night.
Cally will now travel to St Day on Tuesday, March 10 for the right to face east division leaders Bovey Tracey in the semi-finals.
After a goalless first half, Callington opened the scoring through Callum Courts four minutes into the second half.
Dobwalls pushed hard for an equaliser but they were caught out when substitute Huck Enticknap doubled the home side’s lead from a breakaway 10 minutes from time.
An own goal in the 88th minute gave Dobwalls renewed hope of forcing a penalty shootout but Callington held on to secure a hard-earned victory.
The tie, postponed six times because of waterlogged pitches, got under way with a break from Dobwalls striker Dan Alford along the right wing. Against the odds he produced a superb cross which only needed a touch in the six yard box but there was nobody there to provide it.
Callington responded with an excellent cross of their own from Alex Jacobs which left the unmarked Kieran Prescott with an open goal but his header went over the bar.
The home side had the ball in the net after 32 minutes, but Dobwalls goalkeeper Sam Hayes was adjudged to have been pushed.
However, Callington’s next big chance, in the 49th minute, did count. Kieran Ryall’s excellent free-kick curled into the penalty area and Courts reacted quickest to fire the ball into the net.
Dobwalls came close to equalising six minutes later when a long range shot by Alex Oshinyemi took a deflection off a defender and it took a fingertip from keeper Jake Mead-Crebbin to push the ball over the bar.
Dobwalls continued to press for an equaliser but they went 2-0 down in the 80th minute when Fin Harrison’s unselfish pass set up Enticknap to finish emphatically.
Even this didn’t stop the visitors pushing hard for a goal and they got one in the 88th minute when a scramble in the six yard box ended with a Cally player deemed to have got the final touch in attempting to clear off the line.
The four minutes of time added on were dominated by Dobwalls but Callington held on and were pleased to hear the final whistle.
Callington: J Mead-Crebbin, G Soper, J Gill, H Bassett, H Southcott, K Ryall, A Jacob, C Courts, K Prescott, F Skews, F Harrison.
Subs: C Brown, E Barnes, E Harrison, E Haxell, H Enticknap.
Goals: C Courts (49), H Enticknap (80).
Yellow card: J Gill (44).
Dobwalls: S Hayes, R Winfield, D Frazer, M Jones, R Causon, C Dymond, O Howard, C Westall, D Alford, A Oshinyemi, L Cable.
Subs: V Ogakwu, F Neville, C Copp, S Kemp, K Owen.
Goal: own goal (88).
Yellow card: R Winfield (39).
Attendance: 120.
Men of the Match. Callington – Callum Courts; Dobwalls – Owen Howard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.