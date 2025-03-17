STRIKER Mustapha Bundu insists Plymouth Argyle’s fight for survival in this season’s Sky Bet Championship is far from over, this despite the club slipping to a 3-2 defeat at home to Derby County on Saturday.
The Pilgrims remain rooted to the foot of the table, seven points adrift of safety, after a late goal from Marcus Harness boosted his own’s side hopes of avoiding the drop.
Earlier, Harness had given the Rams the lead when he fired in from close range, before Harrison Armstrong doubled their tally with an excellent volley from the edge of the box.
Bundu curled a powerful free-kick in from the right to cut the deficit, before Argyle drew level - 40 seconds after the restart - when Nat Phillips diverted Ryan Hardie's cross past his own goalkeeper under pressure from Callum Wright.
Argyle pressed hard for a winning goal, Bundu going close once more with a late free-kick which was saved by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, before Harness side-footed in the winner from Callum Elder's low cross.
It was a bitter pill for Argyle and the watching Green Army to swallow, but Bundu insists there is still life in their challenge.
“We were here last year and got some very big results in the last five, six games,” he said. “We’re going to keep going and never give up. There are points to be won and we’re going to give everything. There is eight games to go, a lot of points to pick up. I know we’ve got some big teams, some good teams to play, but football is football, you never know.”
Argyle are next in Championship action on March 29 when they travel to Watford.
Bundu is one of several Argyle players away between now and that date on international duty, He is with Sierra Leone, who have two World Cup qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau and Egypt.