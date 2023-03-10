BUDE Town managers Josh Allen and Ben Potter have received ground bans, fines and warnings about their future conduct by the Cornwall FA following the abandonment of the South West Peninsula League match between St Blazey and Bude last month.
The match at Blaise Park on February 18 was abandoned in the 62nd minute, with St Blazey leading 1-0, after the joint managers had both been shown red cards.
The Cornwall FA statement reads: “An independent disciplinary panel convened on March 9 to consider charges issued in relation to the abandoned game between St Blazey and Bude Town on Saturday, February 18.
“Josh Allen (Bude Town) is charged for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 - Improper conduct against a match official - (including abusive language/behaviour). Decision – case proven. Sanction – three-match ground ban, £40 fine, warned as to future conduct.
“Ben Potter (Bude Town) is charged for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 - improper conduct against a match official - (including abusive language/behaviour). Decision – case proven. Sanction – one-match ground ban, £25 fine, warned as to future conduct.
“Any further decision in relation to the match abandonment can now be made by the South West Peninsula League.”
The SWPL issued a statement this afternoon, saying: “Following a Cornwall County FA ruling that charges against the Bude Town management were found ‘proven' and that the misconduct led to the match at St Blazey being abandoned, the match has now been awarded to St Blazey."