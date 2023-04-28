BODMIN Town only finished their current season on Wednesday night, but they have been quick to announce their pre-season friendlies for the 2023-24 campaign.
They kick off at home to Truro City on Tuesday, July 4, before travelling to Cornwall Senior Cup holders Helston Athletic on Saturday, July 8.
Next comes a visit to SWPL Premier East outfit Ivybridge Town on Saturday, July 15, before Bodmin return to Priory Park to face Western League Premier Division side Falmouth Town on Friday, July 21.
Newly-crowned Premier East champions Brixham visit Cornwall on Tuesday, July 25, before Bodmin round off their games at home to Plymstock United on Friday, July 28.