LISKEARD Athletic and St Austell will try again tonight to play their eagerly-awaited Walter C Parson Cup third-round tie at Lux Park (7.30pm).
Last week's attempt fell victim to a waterlogged pitch, but the weather is set fair for today.
It should be a fascinating and mouth-watering clash between the South West Peninsula League Premier West division’s current top two.
The Blues lead St Austell by nine points in the league but have played one game more.
Liskeard had a blank weekend in their fixture list on Saturday after their game at Holsworthy was called off, while St Austell were thrashing Callington Town 6-0 at Poltair Park in the league.
St Austell are the only team to have taken points off Liskeard in the league this season, earning a 3-3 draw at Lux Park at the end of September in a cracker of a match.
Mike Smith, Jarrad Woods and Max Gilbert scored for Liskeard, with Olly Brokenshire, Adam Carter and Liam Eddy replying for the Lillywhites.
The draw for the quarter-finals will also be made prior to this evening's game, at around 7pm.