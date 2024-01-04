FINN Azaz has thanked Plymouth Argyle supporters for all their support after his loan spell with the club was brought to an end when he was recalled by parent club Aston Villa yesterday.
He seems set to join Argyle's Championship rivals Middlesbrough in a £2 million move.
Azaz has impressed this season with seven goals and five assists for the Pilgrims, after an initial successful loan spell at Home Park last term, when he helped the Greens win promotion from League One with eight goals in 34 league appearances.
Azaz posted on his X social media account: "The past 18 months really have been special. Thank you to everyone involved at Argyle. I leave the club with nothing but fond memories.
"It has been a true honour and a privilege to be a part of and play for this football club. I wish the club all the best in the future."