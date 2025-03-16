By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey said he wouldn’t be ‘hard’ on his players after Truro City were defeated 3-2 by Enfield Town on Saturday in National League South.
Two Tyler Harvey penalties during a dominant opening 45 minutes put City in complete control, on a very difficult playing surface at the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium.
But after the turnaround, substitute Harry Sidwell halved the arrears and 20 minutes from time, Enfield were awarded a penalty of their own.
However, Dan Lavercombe was equal to Sam Youngs’ weak effort and City almost grabbed a third in the final 10 minutes when Luke Jephcott hit the woodwork.
There would be late drama though, as Ollie Knight scored twice in additional time to boost Enfield’s survival hopes, whilst denting City’s title charge.
“With so little time to go, you should see the game out,” Askey said at full-time. “It was one of those days where anything can happen, with these conditions the worst type that you can play in.
“You couldn’t play, actually, as (the pitch) is a lottery when you come here, so we did well to come in at half-time with two goals. It wasn’t a game of football, more a game of head tennis, but that is not me making any excuses.
“I was praying for it to rain but it hasn’t rained, because with no rain, it was like playing on a Sunday morning pitch. That said, again, they are not excuses, because we should have seen the game out.
“But I can’t be too hard on my players, even though not seeing the game out is very disappointing, because they have given everything again. For whatever reason, we have then conceded two goals in stoppage time.”
The Tinners are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Salisbury to the Truro City Stadium (3pm).