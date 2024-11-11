By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey once again hailed the character shown by his Truro City side, as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Welling United on Saturday.
City fell behind to Zain Walker’s deflected effort after 23 minutes but before the break, goals from Jaze Kabia and Tom Harrison won it for the Cornishmen.
Welling were then dealt a blow when skipper Dave Winfield was sent off early in the second stanza for two yellow cards.
They then rarely threatened Dan Lavercombe’s goal, with City having an effort from Ryan Law chalked off for offside, while an outrageous long-range attempt from Kabia bounced just over.
“All the chances that were created today were done so by us,” Askey said at full-time. “The goal they scored was from a wicked deflection – I think it was going out for a corner before it hit Will (Dean) and went in.
“The players did well to respond from going 1-0 down and to come back in the nature that they did, shows a lot of character again.
“I was really pleased with how we played in the first half and in the second half, we just had to see the game out.
“It was a good team performance and one that shows we are used to winning. When we went a goal behind we didn’t panic, we just did the same things as in previous weeks.
“It tested us mentally too because the changing rooms aren’t the best here. The pitch actually played quite well and if you want to achieve anything, then coming to places like Welling will test your mentality.
“Again, the players have stood up to the test and come away deserved winners.”
This away triumph stretches City’s unbeaten run to eight games and they are only kept off top spot – held by Weston-super-Mare – by a single goal.