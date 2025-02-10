BOSS John Askey hailed a ‘strong’ performance from his Truro City side as they defeated 10-man Hampton & Richmond 3-1.
The Beavers, who were one of National League South’s in-form teams ahead of City’s trip to the capital, were comprehensively defeated by Askey’s troops, who very much remain in the promotion race, with a first away triumph of 2025.
Tom Harrison headed Truro ahead after 27 minutes with further chances coming and going for the Tinners during a dominant first half showing. And after the turnaround, Luke Jephcott marked his second City coming with a debut goal, with the victory rounded off by Jaze Kabia’s penalty.
After the spot kick was awarded, home replacement Alex Wall was dismissed for dissent and despite their numerical disadvantage, Hampton netted a consolation late on through Alfie Williams.
“I thought we looked really strong today and there were a lot of strong performances,” Askey said at full-time. “Some players, it was the best I’ve seen them play in a Truro City shirt since I’ve been here.
“I’ll say it again, we looked strong against a good side, who we stopped playing and that saw us dominate the game from start to finish. They have some decent players and they have been on a good run, but we just nullified them.
“They became frustrated and we came up with some good goals, one of those from Luke, who came in today and scored a blinder. Overall, it couldn’t have worked out any better.”
Jephcott, who joined City for a second time earlier this week, signing on loan from League Two side Newport County, showed glimpses of his capabilities with Askey adding: “First half, you could see that he hadn’t played for a little bit, but the longer the game went on and even before his goal, you could see he was starting to find his feet.”