SALTASH United will be hoping Millbrook can do them a big favour when they entertain Mousehole in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division at Jenkins Park tonight (7.45pm).
The Ashes lead the table by six points but second-place Mousehole have four games in hand on them.
A freezing cold Tuesday night at Millbrook will not be an easy task for Mousehole, but they are in great form, having won their last five league games, including a 2-1 home win over third-spot Bridgwater United on Saturday.
Andrew Elcock received a red card in that game from referee Shaun Edge but that has now been rescinded by the Cornwall FA so he will be available to play this evening.
Millbrook have lost their last two but will be looking to recapture the form that recently saw them win 2-0 at Falmouth Town.